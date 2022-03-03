Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother is accused of using her underage children to shoplift from a Target.

Nina Chavis faces multiple charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful neglect of a child.

Officers were called on Monday to the Target off Seaboard Street, where they reviewed surveillance video showing Chavis’ children, who are both under 18, concealing items inside a backpack and purse in front of the defendant, according to the arrest warrants.

The warrants state that Chavis and her children were then seen on video, walking past the cash registers and not paying for the items.

Once officers detained Chavis they said they were able to find multiple items in the backpack and purse that were not purchased.

“One of the defendants’ children had burglarizing tools on his person which was used to take the items,” according to the warrants.

Police said they also found drugs in Chavis’ bag.

Chavis has been released from jail after posting an over $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Person barricaded inside Marion County home, deputies say