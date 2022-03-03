Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UPDATE: Freight train company to cut cars blocking Florence County road

First responders and residents are fed up with freight train blocking a Florence County road.
First responders and residents are fed up with freight train blocking a Florence County road.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The freight train company at the center of a Florence community’s frustration says it has a solution to the recent traffic issues.

Residents near North Firetower Road, just a few miles from Francis Marion University, say the CSX train blocks a road they need immediate access to.

Several residents spoke with WMBF News about the roadblock issue, saying the entire experience is frustrating.

Sometimes it happens for hours, or even days, at a time - and those in the area want the company responsible to do something about it.

Residents weren’t the only ones expressing their concerns.

Windy Hill Volunteer Fire Company Chief John Delung says his responders also use North Firetower Road to get to nearby neighborhoods.

Delung said when the train blocks the road, it cuts off the agency’s ability to quickly respond to the northern part of their district. He says the next best alternate route adds an additional 10-15 minutes to their response time.

Recently, he says it took crews longer to get to an emergency because of a train blocking the road.

CSX told WMBF they expect this was a unique occurrence and have notified the transportation team to cut cars at this crossing going forward, thereby avoiding blocking the road so traffic can go on interrupted once the train has passed through.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
HCFR: Road reopens in Green Sea after firefighters contain 25 acre fire
Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week