Ukrainians across Grand Strand join forces with restaurants to raise money for medical supplies

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An illuminated blue and yellow SkyWheel and Ukrainian music served as the backdrop for a support vigil at Plyler Park Wednesday, where Ukrainian-Americans were raising awareness and money to do what they can for their friends and family overseas.

“I don’t sleep,” said Maria Ivanytska, who attended the vigil. “Seven days a week, I don’t sleep. I don’t eat because I can’t. I feel like I’m helpless.”

Ivanystka moved to Myrtle Beach with her husband six years ago, but for the past week, all of her attention has been on her hometown thousands of miles away.

Her parents and brother were able to make it to the Western part of Ukraine and are safe for now, but her grandparents and cousins are still in Kharkiv.

“It’s very, very bad in our city,” said Ivanystka. “The buildings are getting destroyed. I hope - I really, really hope it’s going to stop soon.”

Ivanytska donned her blue and yellow to show her support for her country, and help raise awareness for an effort shared by several Ukrainian- Americans hoping to have an impact in their home country.

They’ve already collected enough donations to get a shipment of medical supplies overseas and continue to work on a second load to aide in the fight.

A list shows the items a group of Grand Strand Ukrainians are seeking to send overseas.
A list shows the items a group of Grand Strand Ukrainians are seeking to send overseas.(WMBF)

“Only God knows how strong our hearts are,” said a speaker at the vigil.

Support for Ukraine has made its way a little further south as well where Tidal Creek Brewhouse has renamed one of its lagers “Slava Ukraini,” which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

The brewery says 50% of sales from that lager will go to a Ukraine Relief Fund.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse co-founder Adrian Sawscuk is Ukrainian by descent. His parents emigrated during WWII.

“We’re proud we’ve been able to do this. We thank the community over the last two years we’ve been in Market Common for their support, and I’m sure they’ll provide ongoing support for the Ukrainian cause,” said Sawscuk.

Sawscuk says they’ll also be focusing their monthly round-up program on the Ukrainian Relief Fund. That means every customer will have the opportunity to round up their bill to the next dollar, with proceeds going to those in Ukraine.

Event organizers provided this link to donate to the medical supply cause.

Cash donations are also accepted at the following Grand Strand restaurants:

  • Gigi’s Pizza
  • Mr. Fish
  • Pulaski Deli
  • Villa Tuscans
  • Drift
  • Chao
  • Eggs Up Grill

