Residents seek to reverse decision to add over 300 homes to Grande Dunes area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of residents in the Grande Dunes area is taking their battle over a new development to the courtroom.

An appeal was filed last week against the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board after the board approved plans to bring 305 horizontal apartments just north of 71st Avenue North, known as the Cottages. The plans show the complex would contain two-unit and multifamily units.

The Cottages would be built next to another development, known as the Willows, that is already under construction, and will contain 325 rental units.

In the appeal, the plaintiffs claim that the Community Appearance Board does not have the authority to “review or approve plans which change the density of development without compliance with the terms of the City’s Zoning Code.”

According to the appeal, the Cottages would be built in an area known as the “Cane Patch Tract” which is part of the Grande Dunes PUD. A PUD is a district or development project that must abide by strict compliance with its zoning ordinance.

The city’s zoning classification shows that in the Cane Patch Tract area, there are three authorized uses:

Horse farms Permanent residence, single-family dwellings Residential care facility

“Neither the two-family or multifamily residential dwellings contemplated by the Cottages can, by the exercise of common sense, logic, or otherwise, be interpreted to be a ‘horse farm’, ‘single-family residential dwelling’ or a ‘residential care facility for persons with mental or physical handicaps,’ the appeal states.

The appeal argues that the Community Appearance Board lacks the authority to approve plans that change or alter the concept of a PUD.

The court documents also claim that the approval of the development fails to protect public health, safety and welfare and will hurt property values in the area.

The appeal makes note that both the Cottages and the Willows will have access to 76th Avenue North, which means that people in the 630 multifamily dwelling units will enter from and exit to 76th Avenue North.

“The intersection of 76th Ave. N. and US 17 Bypass is an intersection known to be prone to severe accidents and was referred to during CAB meetings on the Cottages plan as a ‘death trap,’” the appeal states.

The appeal also notes that the 630 combined units from the Cottages and Willows are intended to be rental units, which will decrease the value of the surrounding properties.

The plaintiffs are requesting that a judge enters an order that reverses the Community Appearance Board’s approval of the Cottages development.

WMBF News reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach for a comment on the appeal. A spokesperson stated that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

