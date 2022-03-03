Submit a Tip
Renovations under way at Midway Memorial Park

Renovations under way at Midway Memorial Park(Myrtle Beach City Government)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s Midway Memorial Park’s facelift is moving along!

Improvements continue at the beautification project at 19th Avenue South, along Kings Highway.

Crews have installed the second of three shaded picnic areas, all donated by a local pickleball club that frequents the courts.

A blue water fountain with a bottle-filler and dog bowl was installed last week, new sod has been laid and the sidewalks have been paved.

The fenced-in area for the tennis hitting wall is ready, but shipping delays have pushed the installation of the wall back.

