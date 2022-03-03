Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 20-year-old is in custody after a stabbing at a Myrtle Beach park earlier this week.

Myrtle Beach Police Department officers responded to a call for service around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of North Kings Highway.

A police report later obtained by WMBF News states the victim told police they were sitting on a bench at Chapin Park when he told the suspect to stop singing.

The suspect, later identified as Larry Bellamy, then walked up to the victim and stabbed them with a knife before leaving the scene.

Officers later found the victim at the scene. They were taken to the hospital and police said the person is expected to be OK.

Bellamy was arrested after the incident. He’s charged with first-degree assault and battery and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Online records show he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Thursday evening.

Police said they have one person in custody and there is no threat to the public.

