Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pelosi: GOP Reps. Boebert, Greene ‘should just shut up’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had stern words for two of the most right-wing members of her chamber after their outbursts during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.

The Democratic leader told reporters Thursday that GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert “should just shut up” after the comments they made during Tuesday’s address.

The first incident took place as Biden was talking about immigration on the southern border. Greene stood up and began chanting, ‘Build the wall!’ referring to former President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

The second outburst was by Boebert, who blamed Biden for the deaths of 13 service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox

Latest News

Sen. Brad Hutto, top right, and Sen. Sandy Senn, far right, walk out of a meeting of the Senate...
SC abortion bills stalling after walkout from senators
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville, looks over documents on a proposed $2 billion...
Every SC taxpayer gets at least $100 rebate in Senate bill
(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
In tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on someone to ‘take out’ Putin
.
Grand Strand area law enforcement say pay raises could help with officer retention