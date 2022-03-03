One displaced after early morning structure fire in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Longs community is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Pint Circle shortly before 6 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire left one person displaced, officials say. That person is being offered assistance from the Red Cross.

No additional information on the blaze was released.

