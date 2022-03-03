Submit a Tip
One displaced after early morning structure fire in Longs

The cause of a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Longs community is under...
The cause of a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Longs community is under investigation.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Longs community is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Pint Circle shortly before 6 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire left one person displaced, officials say. That person is being offered assistance from the Red Cross.

No additional information on the blaze was released.

