Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
HCFR: Road reopens in Green Sea after firefighters contain 25 acre fire
A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.
Lanes blocked after crash near Dick Pond Road, S.C. 544

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week