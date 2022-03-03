NC-based Samaritan’s Purse sends emergency field hospital to Ukraine

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina-based organization is deploying an emergency field hospital to Ukraine amidst the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Members of Samaritan’s Purse said the international Christian relief organization will airlift the emergency field hospital and a team of disaster response specialists to Poland on Friday. From there, the hospital will be taken to Ukraine to provide specialized trauma care to those impacted by the conflict.

HAPPENING NOW: A team of doctors, nurses and other volunteers w/ @SamaritansPurse are preparing to fly to eastern Europe. They’ll be setting up an emergency field hospital & providing support, relief for those needing help out of #Ukraine @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/L72qojyDbX — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) March 4, 2022

The field hospital has the capacity to treat more than 100 patients each day and will be made up of 30 inpatient beds, an operating room and an intensive care unit, a news release stated.

“Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a statement. “We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ.”

A 747 cargo plane will depart next week carrying additional components of the emergency field hospital and the equipment to establish two additional medical clinics, according to Samaritan’s Purse, which is based in Boone. Those clinics will be deployed to areas receiving an influx of refugees.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began a week ago on Feb. 24 and has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees, according to the Associated Press.

Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine and persecution, according to the organization.

