Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NC-based Samaritan’s Purse sends emergency field hospital to Ukraine

The field hospital has the capacity to treat more than 100 patients each day.
Samaritan's Purse's plane took off from Greensboro Friday morning to get an emergency field...
Samaritan's Purse's plane took off from Greensboro Friday morning to get an emergency field hospital to Ukraine.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina-based organization is deploying an emergency field hospital to Ukraine amidst the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Members of Samaritan’s Purse said the international Christian relief organization will airlift the emergency field hospital and a team of disaster response specialists to Poland on Friday. From there, the hospital will be taken to Ukraine to provide specialized trauma care to those impacted by the conflict.

The field hospital has the capacity to treat more than 100 patients each day and will be made up of 30 inpatient beds, an operating room and an intensive care unit, a news release stated.

“Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a statement. “We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ.”

A 747 cargo plane will depart next week carrying additional components of the emergency field hospital and the equipment to establish two additional medical clinics, according to Samaritan’s Purse, which is based in Boone. Those clinics will be deployed to areas receiving an influx of refugees.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began a week ago on Feb. 24 and has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees, according to the Associated Press.

Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine and persecution, according to the organization.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
HCFR: Road reopens in Green Sea after firefighters contain 25 acre fire
A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.
Lanes blocked after crash near Dick Pond Road, S.C. 544

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week