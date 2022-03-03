Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus driver has been charged after police said he attempted to forcibly remove personal property from a child.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 75-year-old Jimmie Patterson, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested following the incident on Thursday. He’s charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest told WMBF News that the item in question was a lunchbox.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier later told WMBF News that Patterson had been employed with the district since June 2015. He was placed on administrative leave following Thursday’s incident.

No other details were immediately available.

