May 7 Xfinity Series race at Darlington to be sponsored by Mahindra ROXOR

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and Mahindra ROXOR partner on the title sponsorship of the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7. The official name of the Xfinity Series race will be the Mahindra ROXOR 200.

“Mahindra’s American-assembled ROXOR is one of the toughest off-road vehicles ever made, so we are proud to welcome them as a partner at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “There are brands that align with who we are as a track and the globally recognized Mahindra is one of those brands. We look forward to the future stars of the Xfinity Series showcasing their skill in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

The new Mahindra ROXOR, a side-by-side unlike any other, is a workhorse. Since the launch in November 2021, the off-road vehicle is proving to be a popular alternative to conventional, plastic-bodied, light-duty SXSs that aren’t built to endure the rigors of heavy-duty, everyday work. The ROXOR is strong and durable with a steel body, boxed steel frame, Mahindra turbo diesel engine, and beltless, heavy-duty transmission.

“ROXOR is in an off-road category of its own – bringing a whole new definition of tough to people who like to work hard and play hard,” said Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra Automotive North America and Mahindra Ag North America. “It’s the same DNA that has made Mahindra Tractors successful over the past 27 years – so what better partnership could there be than with Darlington Raceway, a track that’s Too Tough To Tame.”

Mahindra Ag North America is an anchor sponsor for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and its No. 14 NASCAR Cup Series team and driver Chase Briscoe. The multiyear partnership with the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas features Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Mahindra Ag North America, on Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang. The red-and-black No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang will showcase a throwback paint scheme in the Darlington 400 Cup race on Sunday, May 8.

“NASCAR, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Mahindra’s shared values form a strong platform for us to connect with existing and potential customers. Our partnerships with Darlington Raceway and SHR provide an opportunity to tell our story to the wide audience of NASCAR fans who enjoy the outdoors and working their land,” said Popli.

2022 NASCAR Season

Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, featuring all three national series with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. and NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tradition Continues at Darlington Raceway with the Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, featuring the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:00 p.m. and start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

About ROXOR

ROXOR is an off-road vehicle conceived, designed, and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America. The vehicle is produced in Auburn Hills in the first new OEM manufacturing operation to open in Southeast Michigan in more than 25 years. A rugged, no-nonsense side-by-side, ROXOR is a tribute to Mahindra’s long history of assembling durable and powerful vehicles beginning in 1947; it features a steel body on a boxed-steel frame, a Mahindra 2.5L turbo diesel engine, and heavy-duty transmission. The American-assembled ROXOR re-enters the off-road world with the same proven capabilities based on its authenticity, simplicity, and strength. For more information about ROXOR Off Road, visit www.roxoroffroad.com and follow ROXOR on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

