Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in SC lake

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner released the name of a man who drowned on Lake Russell Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Russell McCrory.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said McCrory was trapped in a vehicle in the water on Lake Russell. The circumstances for how his car entered the water are unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim placed a 911 call for help when he was trapped in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

