Loris man facing gun, drug charges a month after previous arrest
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is back behind bars a month after he was arrested on similar charges.
The Loris Police Department said Antwan Chestnut was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in the city. Authorities found drugs and a handgun as a result of the stop, according to a social media post.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention show Chestnut is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearms and ammunition as well as a pair of drug charges as a result of the stop.
Records also show Chesnut was arrested by Loris police on Feb. 1 for a longer list of drug and weapons-related charges, as well as driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to stop for a blue light.
He was released the following day on a nearly $30,000 bond.
Chesnut is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.
