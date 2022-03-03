Submit a Tip
Loris man facing gun, drug charges a month after previous arrest

Antwan Chestnut
Antwan Chestnut(JRLDC/Loris PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is back behind bars a month after he was arrested on similar charges.

The Loris Police Department said Antwan Chestnut was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in the city. Authorities found drugs and a handgun as a result of the stop, according to a social media post.

Traffic Stop leading to the arrest of Antwan Chestnut on 1 March 2022. Another Great Job by Loris Police Department...

Posted by Loris Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention show Chestnut is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearms and ammunition as well as a pair of drug charges as a result of the stop.

Records also show Chesnut was arrested by Loris police on Feb. 1 for a longer list of drug and weapons-related charges, as well as driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to stop for a blue light.

He was released the following day on a nearly $30,000 bond.

Chesnut is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.

