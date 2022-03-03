Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lanes blocked after crash near Dick Pond Road, S.C. 544

A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.
A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Dick Pond Road and S.C. 544, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident has blocked all lanes of traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Additional details on the accident were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
HCFR: Road reopens in Green Sea after firefighters contain 25 acre fire

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is slowing traffic Friday morning in the Longs...
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks lanes on Highway 90
A dump truck overturned Thursday, snarling traffic in the Longs area.
Dump truck crash blocks lanes in Longs, 1 hurt
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. near Socastee Boulevard and Weeks Drive, according to...
Crews work two-vehicle crash on Socastee Boulevard, lanes blocked