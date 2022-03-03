Lanes blocked after crash near Dick Pond Road, S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Dick Pond Road and S.C. 544, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident has blocked all lanes of traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Additional details on the accident were not immediately available.

