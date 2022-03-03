Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Initial SC unemployment claims total falls to 2nd-lowest since pandemic began

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869...
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 22% drop over the prior week’s 1,120.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, South Carolina recorded fewer than 1,000 first-time unemployment claims last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 22% drop over the prior week’s 1,120.

It’s also the second-lowest weekly total since the pandemic began in March 2020, behind 776 claims received during the week ending Nov. 27, according to SCDEW data.

Greenville County recorded the most, with 84. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count at 68, while Horry and Spartanburg Counties tied at the third-highest with 51 each.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston reported 49 while Berkeley County listed 48. Dorchester County reported 20, while the remaining Lowcountry counties were all listing fewer than 10 each.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was December’s 2.5%, a fall of 0.2% from November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
Horry County road closed due to 5 acre fire
An appeal was filed last week against the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Community...
Residents seek to reverse decision to add over 300 homes to Grande Dunes area
Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burn for unincorporated areas of the county,...
‘Extreme fire danger’: Horry County announces burn ban due to weather conditions
A cold front will bring a brief cool down for Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Brief cool down tomorrow with warmer temperatures ahead