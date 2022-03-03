Submit a Tip
Horry County road closed due to 5 acre fire

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue has closed Norton Road in Green Sea due to a roughly five-acre fire in the area of Norton Rd. and Fair Bluff Highway.

According to HCFR, there are no reported injuries or structure damage.

People in the area may see smoke for an extended period of time. HCFR asks everyone to avoid the area for safety and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also on the scene and assisting with plows.

