Gov. McMaster to discuss pay raises for law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is set to discuss pay raises for law enforcement.

McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly, law enforcement officers and officials from the Dept. of Administration on Thursday morning to discuss the raises that were suggested by the Dept. of Administration’s Division of State Human Resources.

McMaster said that the pay raises have been included in the SC House Ways and Means budget proposal. A request to conduct an analysis of state law enforcement officers’ compensation was made by McMaster in January.

A livestream will be added to this story ahead of the discussion.

