Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster to discuss pay raises for law enforcement

FILE PHOTO of a police officer.
FILE PHOTO of a police officer.(Storyblocks)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is set to discuss pay raises for law enforcement.

McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly, law enforcement officers and officials from the Dept. of Administration on Thursday morning to discuss the raises that were suggested by the Dept. of Administration’s Division of State Human Resources.

McMaster said that the pay raises have been included in the SC House Ways and Means budget proposal. A request to conduct an analysis of state law enforcement officers’ compensation was made by McMaster in January.

A livestream will be added to this story ahead of the discussion.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week