Getting our closets ready for Spring at Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach is home to some of your favorite brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Emily McCarthy, and Smith & Quinn.
We loved learning about what’s trending this Spring. You’ll see a lot of great colors, fun dresses, and comfortable clothes that make you look more dressed up than you feel.
Come along with us at Pink and Red located at 5900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
