FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will briefly fall just before the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What a beautiful week it’s been with temperatures only climbing each day. We have another round of that warmth today before a brief drop just in time for Friday. Don’t worry! It’s not going to cause any big time issues for the weekend.

TODAY

Get outside and enjoy the warmth! It's going to be a beautiful Thursday! (WMBF)

It doesn’t get better than today. Winds out of the southwest will continue allowing for plenty of warmth under mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on the beaches with the lower 80s inland across Horry County and into the Pee Dee. Make sure you take advantage of today’s forecast and get outside.

FRIDAY

A cold front will bring a brief cool down for Friday. (WMBF)

A backdoor cold front will slide through overnight and into Friday morning, allowing for our winds to shift and a brief window of cooler weather for Friday. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast, keeping temperatures in the low-mid 60s for highs on Friday under a mix of clouds early on. Look for more sunshine for the second half of the day with breezy winds through the afternoon.

WEEKEND

We told you the colder temperatures wouldn’t last long. A shift of winds will happen 24 hours later, allowing for the return of warmth by Saturday and Sunday in the Grand Strand. Look for another round of southwesterly winds today with highs climbing into the low 70s on the sand Saturday. Inland locations will climb into the upper 70s Saturday with an isolated 80 degree reading in some spots. We will hold onto a stray shower chance Saturday with most locations remaining dry.

Highs continue to climb into the low-mid 70s with a stray shower chance on Saturday. (WMBF)

The warmth only continues Sunday with highs in the middle 70s on the beach and lower 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds. As we head into next week, active weather and better rain chances will return by Tuesday, allowing temperatures to fall back down closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Our forecast next week will bring some cooler weather with a more active pattern and rain chances. Note, it's worth watching the extended forecast as changes are likely with temperatures this far out. (WMBF)

