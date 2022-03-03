FCSO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men have been charged with drug trafficking in Florence County.

Investigators with Florence County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant on March 2 at 207 Wilcox Street in Lake City, the home of Jamie Lenard Cooper.

During the search, investigators found approximately 22 pounds of marijuana, 132 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 226 pressed Fentanyl pills, 205 grams of methamphetamine pills, multiple Percocet and Oxycodone pills, two handguns and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Cooper was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking in cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime,

Investigators with FCSO Narcotics Bureau also arrested and charged David Myers, Jr. of Lake City with trafficking marijuana on March 3.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.