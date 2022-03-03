FCSO investigators searching for owner/operator of truck in connection with larceny

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a larceny investigation.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner/operator of what appears to be a white Chevy pickup truck with construction company lettering on the door.

Investigators say the truck was captured on a surveillance camera at a construction site on or about Feb. 12 at approximately 10:36 p.m.

Anyone with knowledge or information about the owner/operator of this truck is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 468 or “Submit a Tip” on the FCSO free app.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

