FBI conducting investigation in Florence neighborhood, agency confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An FBI investigation is underway in a Florence neighborhood on Thursday morning.

WMBF News confirmed with the FBI that agents are on the scene conducting a “court authorized law enforcement activity” at Millbank Drive, which is near Jefferson Drive.

The spokesperson for the FBI said because court documents are currently sealed, the nature of the investigation isn’t known at this time.

But the spokesperson added that there is no danger to the public.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.