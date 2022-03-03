Submit a Tip
FBI conducting investigation in Florence neighborhood, agency confirms

FBI logo.(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An FBI investigation is underway in a Florence neighborhood on Thursday morning.

WMBF News confirmed with the FBI that agents are on the scene conducting a “court authorized law enforcement activity” at Millbank Drive, which is near Jefferson Drive.

The spokesperson for the FBI said because court documents are currently sealed, the nature of the investigation isn’t known at this time.

But the spokesperson added that there is no danger to the public.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

