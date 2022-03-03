Submit a Tip
‘Extreme fire danger’: Horry County announces burn ban due to weather conditions

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burn for unincorporated areas of the county, officials said Thursday.

The ban will go into effect immediately and will be in place until further notice.

According to the county, the ban was put in place due to “extreme fire danger” from low relative humidity and dry/windy conditions.

All outdoor burning, including permitted burns, is strictly prohibited during the ban.

A burn ban was put in place last week but was lifted on Monday.

More information on open burning in Horry County can be found here.

