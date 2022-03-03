Submit a Tip
Dump truck crash blocks lanes in Longs, 1 hurt

A dump truck overturned Thursday, snarling traffic in the Longs area.
A dump truck overturned Thursday, snarling traffic in the Longs area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dump truck overturned Thursday, snarling traffic in the Longs area.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. on E. Highway 9 and Charter Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials say extrication operations were needed.

All lanes of traffic around the accident are currently blocked as first responders work the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

