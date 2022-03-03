Crews working to repair ruptured water line in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Myrtle Beach are working to repair a ruptured water line in the city.

The City of Myrtle Beach said it happened at the intersection of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

“A contractor boring beneath the pavement for improvements to the intersection accidentally struck the 16-inch water main,” the city said in a statement.

Water flow was also shut down for around 15 minutes. Some businesses in the area may also not have water until repairs are made.

A boil water advisory could also be issued, according to the city.

Repairs are expected to be completed later Thursday.

