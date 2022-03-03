Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews working to repair ruptured water line in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Myrtle Beach are working to repair a ruptured water line in the city.

The City of Myrtle Beach said it happened at the intersection of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

“A contractor boring beneath the pavement for improvements to the intersection accidentally struck the 16-inch water main,” the city said in a statement.

Water flow was also shut down for around 15 minutes. Some businesses in the area may also not have water until repairs are made.

A boil water advisory could also be issued, according to the city.

Repairs are expected to be completed later Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week