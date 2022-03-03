Bringing the world of inventors and inventions to kids through an all-new book series entitled If Not You co-authored by David Pridham and his wife Emberli

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -David and Emberli Pridham are the co-authors of the all-new If Not You Then Who children’s book series. Celebrated by child development experts for inspiring Young Inventors and Entrepreneurs by sparking creativity and imagination in the Minds of Children Ages 7-14, the Pridham’s If Not You Then Who books showcase how Inventions and Inventors are everywhere…how Inventors solve everyday problems…how some of our most enduring inventions were actually created by accident…how inventors make it their primary business to always remain alert to needs of the public, and the opportunities all around them…and the importance of protecting original ideas.

The If Not You Then Who books share how inventors excel at identifying and framing problems – and seeing problems from many different angles and perspectives…enlisting the help and perspective of others underscoring the value of teamwork…making prototypes from readily available materials…and finding the best ways to communicate their inventions in compelling ways. As children read the If Not You books, they will discover why we should all aspire to invent…how inventors take note of the problems people face in their daily lives – and how they can help solve them through creativity and innovation. Through their fun and informative If Not You Then Who book series, the Pridham’s unveil ways in which children can embark on a journey of invention – and work to help build a better world.

