Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bringing the world of inventors and inventions to kids through an all-new book series entitled If Not You co-authored by David Pridham and his wife Emberli

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -David and Emberli Pridham are the co-authors of the all-new If Not You Then Who children’s book series. Celebrated by child development experts for inspiring Young Inventors and Entrepreneurs by sparking creativity and imagination in the Minds of Children Ages 7-14, the Pridham’s If Not You Then Who books showcase how Inventions and Inventors are everywhere…how Inventors solve everyday problems…how some of our most enduring inventions were actually created by accident…how inventors make it their primary business to always remain alert to needs of the public, and the opportunities all around them…and the importance of protecting original ideas.

The If Not You Then Who books share how inventors excel at identifying and framing problems – and seeing problems from many different angles and perspectives…enlisting the help and perspective of others underscoring the value of teamwork…making prototypes from readily available materials…and finding the best ways to communicate their inventions in compelling ways. As children read the If Not You books, they will discover why we should all aspire to invent…how inventors take note of the problems people face in their daily lives – and how they can help solve them through creativity and innovation. Through their fun and informative If Not You Then Who book series, the Pridham’s unveil ways in which children can embark on a journey of invention – and work to help build a better world.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

gst
Getting our closets ready for Spring at Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach
gst
Thursday Jam with ShugaBob
gst
Thursday Jam with ShugaBob
gst
Pink & Red- Part 1