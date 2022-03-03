Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Boeing commits $2M for humanitarian response in Ukraine

“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and...
“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing says they are supporting organizations working to bring food, water, clothing and shelter to displaced Ukrainians through a $2 million investment.

“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.

The breakdown of the investment is listed below:

  • $1,000,000 to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution as well as monetary assistance and psychosocial support for affected Ukrainians, with a focus on women, children and the elderly.
  • $500,000 to American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross movement providing critical humanitarian relief to people affected by the Ukraine crisis.
  • $250,000 to Americares to help with the distribution of medicine and medical supplies as well as support critical medical care for families displaced by the crisis, including mental health services.
  • $250,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable, displaced populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis,” Calhoun said. “While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox
Joro spiders will soon appear in the Upstate in big numbers
Invasive parachuting spiders invading South Carolina
Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week