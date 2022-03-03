The 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon is Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon this Saturday.

There will be three different races: the marathon, half marathon and the 5K race.

All distances will start on Robert Grissom Parkway, just south of the intersection of Grissom Parkway and Monticello Drive.

The city expects around 4,000 runners to make the trip each year, which equates to a nearly $2 million economic impact.

The wheelchair and crankchair races will begin at 6:55 a.m., marathon and half-marathon at 7 a.m., and the 5K at 8 a.m.

Some roads will be blocked during the races, including Mr. Joe White Avenue, Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard.

