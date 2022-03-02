Submit a Tip
Woman gets 5-year term for police car fires in 2020 protest

Police cruisers set on fire during George Floyd protests downtown
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - A woman who torched five Seattle police cars during a tumultuous protest that heralded a summer of unrest after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Margaret Channon, 26, of Tacoma, used an aerosol can and a lighter as a makeshift flame-thrower to burn the unoccupied, parked police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, soon after officers sprayed tear gas to disperse a massive crowd.

Channon apologized, acknowledging that the Black Lives Matter movement does not condone illegal acts and that as a white woman it was not her place to coopt the cause.

