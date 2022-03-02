Submit a Tip
Wilson boys advance to Class 4A state finals, South Florence girls fall to North Augusta

The Wilson Tigers defeated West Florence, 63-50 on Tuesday night.
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Three local basketball teams from Florence entered Tuesday evening hoping to extend their seasons for one more game. The girls from South Florence and the boys from Wilson and West Florence all took the floor at the Florence Center aiming to advance to Aiken for the state finals. Scores from both Class 4A lower state final matchups are below.

SCHSL Class 4A Girls Lower State Final

North Augusta 47

South Florence 42

SCHSL Class 4A Boys Lower State Final

Wilson 63

West Florence 50

The Tigers will play AC Flora on Saturday night at USC-Aiken in the SCHSL Class 4A State Championship. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

