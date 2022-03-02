Volunteer judges needed for Horry County Schools Annual Technology Fair

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Schools 12th Annual Technology Fair is scheduled to return in person this year, but they need your help.

Each year, HCS needs 100 judges to help make this event successful. It typically takes over 100 judges to adequately evaluate the more than 600 anticipated entries from grades K-12.

HCS says you do not need any experience to be a judge. There will be more than one judge scoring the same project, but each scoring independently. The number of projects to score will depend on the final number of entries and judges.

If you are interested in being a judge and available on March 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, click here to register for the event.

Horry County Schools launched the first districtwide Technology Fair in 2010 to showcase ideas among students, teachers, and communities and explore the possibilities of blending technology into classrooms. Using the basic concept of a science fair, competition categories allowed students to showcase ideas to their peers from other schools, and awards were presented to recognize new areas of academic achievement.

The virtual platform will be in place if needed.

Categories are:

1. Animation

2. 3-D Modeling

3. Audio Production

4. Device Modification

5. Digital Game Design

6. Digital Photo Production

7. Graphic Design

8. Internet Applications

9. Mobile Apps

10. Multimedia Applications

11. Passion Project

12. Productivity Design

13. Project Programming

14. Robotics (Programming)

15. Robotics (Engineering)

16. Video Production

17. Teacher Entries

