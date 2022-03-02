Submit a Tip
Crash with injuries slows traffic near Inlet Square Mall

First responders were called to a wreck on Wednesday afternoon along Highway 17 Bypass near Inlet Square Mall.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash with injuries on Wednesday afternoon near Inlet Square Mall near Murrells Inlet.

First responders were called to the wreck around 11:15 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass at Plaza Drive.

A WMBF News crew on the scene said at one point part of the northbound side was shutdown as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash. All lanes are now back open.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash, but it’s not clear how many people are injured.

WMBF News has reached out to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District to get more information on the crash.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

