TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt and lanes were closed after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Coventry Road for a two-vehicle wreck at 4:30 p.m.

Officails added that extraction was needed at the scene. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

