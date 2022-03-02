Robeson man charged in stolen auto parts investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office charged one suspect in an investigation into stolen auto parts.

According to RCSO, 42-year-old Tony Dial, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with felony conspiracy and larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Dial was given a $5,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

This is a developing story.

