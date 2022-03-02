Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New details have been released on a shooting that left two people hurt Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach.

An incident report released by Myrtle Beach police shows officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to a shooting at 1404 N. Ocean Blvd., which is near the Seaglass Tower resort.

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were reportedly found next to a vehicle that was parked near the resort’s unloading/parking bay.

Major Crimes Detectives with the Myrtle Beach Police Department determined that the shooting happened during a fight between two people inside of the vehicle.

Officers provided medical aid to the two people involved in the incident, who the report listed as a 54-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man before EMS arrived on the scene.

The two were then transported to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was found inside the vehicle.

“We are not aware of any of our associates being involved with this incident. The safety of our guests and associates continue to be our top priority. We have no further comments on this incident as we continue to corporate fully with the local authorities,” said Bluegreen Vacations spokesperson Marcia McLaughlin, the company that manages the Seaglass Tower resort.

The area where the shooting happened has become a popular spot in downtown Myrtle Beach with the Tin Roof restaurant and the new Funplex amusement park.

The city and the owners of the parking lots in the area have invested money in new lighting and security cameras to make sure people are safe.

“Over the last five years, the city has spent millions on public safety. Not just for police, but the tools we use in public spaces. We’re keeping an eye on parks and intersections and streets. We’ve got license plate readers. They get hits when vehicles in our jurisdiction or other jurisdictions come in or out of town,” Kruea explained.

He said that this new technology has helped Myrtle Beach police solve crimes at a record pace.

“The police department routinely hears of a crime and goes to the real-time crime system and we can follow that suspect’s vehicle from camera to camera. Then, in literally two blocks, stop the person to make an arrest. This is not the place to be committing a crime these days,” Kruea said.

Police have not announced if anyone will be arrested or charged in Tuesday night’s shooting.

