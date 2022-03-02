One hurt, one in custody after incident near Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody after an incident Wednesday afternoon near the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach.

Officers responded to a call for service around 2:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Kings Highway.

They found one person who had sustained a laceration and was taken to the hospital. No additional details on the injury were given, but police said the person is expected to be OK.

Police said they have one person in custody and there is no threat to the public.

The name and the charges against that person have not been released.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.