Multiple agencies battle commercial structure fire in Green Sea, no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning in the Green Sea community.

Horry County Fire Rescue says they were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the fire in the 5000 block of Glenwood Drive.

Officials say the building was fully-involved with fire when first responders arrived on scene.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire is under control. No injuries were reported.

The Loris Fire Department and Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

