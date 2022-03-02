Submit a Tip
MBPD: Two hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following reports of a shooting on Ocean Blvd. Tuesday night.

Officers said the area is secure and there is no threat to the community.

According to the report, the shooting happened in the area of 14th Ave. N. and N. Ocean Blvd.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD.

This is a developing story.

