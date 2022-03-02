Getting to know the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy is for teenagers that are 16-18 years old.

This is a two-part program offered to at risk youth. The first part is residential and the second part is post residential.

We learned how the program works, heard cadets personal experiences about being in the program and they shared how this academy offers free tuition.

Learn more at https://scyouthchallenge.com/

