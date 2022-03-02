FIRST ALERT: 70s return with abundant sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear & calm weather continues as we head toward the end of the week. Get outside and enjoy the break from the rain chances.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the low 70s on the beaches. Inland locations will make a run at the upper 70s. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day today, temperatures respond nicely with a southwesterly wind increasing temperatures quickly. New model data this morning continues to suggest a southwest wind at 10-15 mph, allowing for highs to climb into the lower 70s on the beaches before the sea breeze kicks in. Highs inland will reach the mid 70s for Conway and even warmer weather expected for Florence, Darlington and areas in the Pee Dee. It’s the warmest day so far this work week and temperatures only get warmer as we head into Thursday.

TOMORROW

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-upper 70s. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be mild Thursday morning with the upper 40s inland and lower 50s on the beach. You should finally be able to ditch that jacket for the morning hours Thursday as temperatures climb into the 60s quickly by the mid morning hours. Eventually, highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s with an isolated 80 degree reading possible far enough inland.

Another backdoor cold front will slide through Thursday night, allowing for a shift of winds. This will decrease our highs briefly for Friday but we will remain dry for the day. Highs on Friday will fall into the mid 60s on the sand with the upper 60s inland.

WEEKEND

Hard to complain with this forecast. Highs climb into the low-mid 70s for the Grand Strand. Inland highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with just a stray shower possible at 20%. (WMBF)

The upcoming weekend will feature even warmer weather. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 70s on the Grand Strand while inland locations reach the upper 70s. A stray pop up shower will be possible on Saturday at 20%.

Sunday will turn even warmer once again with middle 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland along with a mix of sun and clouds.

More active weather and better rain chances will return to the region by next week.

