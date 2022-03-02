Submit a Tip
Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

