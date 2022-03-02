Dissident Alexey Nalvany calls on Russians to fight against war

(NBC) - Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has called on Russians and people worldwide to take to the streets to “fight for peace” and against Putin’s war on Ukraine.

“Putin is not Russia. And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be most proud of, it is those 6824 people who were detained because - without any call - they took to the streets with placards saying ‘No War’,” a tweet from Navalny’s verified Twitter account read on Wednesday.

Navalny called on Russians and Belarusians to protest every weekday and at 2 p.m. on weekends at their city’s main square. He also urged people everywhere to protest in front of Russian embassies across the world.

Rallies in support of Ukraine drawing thousands have taken already place in major cities in democratic countries in the past week.

Putin’s fiercest critic broadcast his message via his team from behind bars, where is serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for charges rights groups have criticized as politically motivated. He made similar calls in a video in Russian posted on his official Youtube channel on Wednesday.

“Let’s not ‘be against the war.’ Let’s fight against the war,” he urged.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day Wednesday, with heavy attacks on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.

As civilian areas, including the capital Kyiv, came under increasingly intense shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “state terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainians continued to defend their cities, with residents of Enerhodar, home to a major nuclear power plant, taking to the streets in a bid to block Russian forces.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “now isolated from the world more than ever” as Russia’s economy continued to reel amid crippling sanctions.

Inside Russia, Putin appeared to broaden his crackdown on dissent with a top radio station critical of the Kremlin taken off the air as authorities moved to limit coverage of the invasion.

