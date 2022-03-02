Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dissident Alexey Nalvany calls on Russians to fight against war

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a...
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny appears in the Petushinsky court via video link at a hearing on his lawsuit against his prison colony classifying him as posing a potential extremist or terrorist threat. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)(Denis Kaminev | AP)
By NBC
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has called on Russians and people worldwide to take to the streets to “fight for peace” and against Putin’s war on Ukraine.

“Putin is not Russia. And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be most proud of, it is those 6824 people who were detained because - without any call - they took to the streets with placards saying ‘No War’,” a tweet from Navalny’s verified Twitter account read on Wednesday.

Navalny called on Russians and Belarusians to protest every weekday and at 2 p.m. on weekends at their city’s main square. He also urged people everywhere to protest in front of Russian embassies across the world.

Rallies in support of Ukraine drawing thousands have taken already place in major cities in democratic countries in the past week.

Putin’s fiercest critic broadcast his message via his team from behind bars, where is serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for charges rights groups have criticized as politically motivated. He made similar calls in a video in Russian posted on his official Youtube channel on Wednesday.

“Let’s not ‘be against the war.’ Let’s fight against the war,” he urged.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day Wednesday, with heavy attacks on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.

As civilian areas, including the capital Kyiv, came under increasingly intense shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “state terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainians continued to defend their cities, with residents of Enerhodar, home to a major nuclear power plant, taking to the streets in a bid to block Russian forces.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “now isolated from the world more than ever” as Russia’s economy continued to reel amid crippling sanctions.

Inside Russia, Putin appeared to broaden his crackdown on dissent with a top radio station critical of the Kremlin taken off the air as authorities moved to limit coverage of the invasion.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
Horry County road closed due to 5 acre fire
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say