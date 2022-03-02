Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Abundance Restaurant

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we’re taking you to a fine dining and modern cuisine located in Grande Dunes.

Abundance Restaurant is located in Grande Dunes Marketplace in Myrtle Beach. It’s a fairly new addition to the Grand Strand that offers everything from salads, starters, entree’s and of course some incredible desserts.

Their entrée menu includes everything from Duck to Lamb and yes, they still do have incredible steak if that is what you are looking for.

In the video above, Andrew tries out some of their menu items you can have at Abundance Restaurant. The food was AMAZING!

If you are wanting to take a look at the menu yourself, you can visit the website. Also, make sure to make reservations when you plan to go give this a try. You can contact them at 843-385-4015.

If you end up going here, tell them Andrew & Halley sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

