Crews work two-vehicle crash on Socastee Boulevard, lanes blocked

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. near Socastee Boulevard and Weeks Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Socastee Boulevard near Weeks Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked as crews work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Officials say no injuries are reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department are also at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

