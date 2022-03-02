Coroner identifies two Hartsville residents killed in crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people from Hartsville were killed in a crash last week, the Darlington County coroner said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon, February 24, around 3:15 at the intersection of West Carolina Ave. and South 9th Street in the city limits of Hartsville.

According to the report, 72-year-old Sandra Wilson and 62-year-old Richard Hinson were both pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the City of Hartsville Police Department.

