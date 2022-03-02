Coastal Carolina Shields: Recognizing the Grand Strand’s finest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Acknowledging the hard work that goes into fighting for justice.

Coastal Carolina Shields, an organization for retired officers named the 2022 law enforcement officers of the year tonight.

Every year, Coastal Carolina Shields acknowledges law enforcement officers who go above and beyond in their call of duty.

This year, they honored three officers and a prosecutor who all worked together for years on the homicide case of Tim Buckley.

“One day you wake up, staring into an abyss,” said John Buckley, Tim Buckley’s brother. “You can’t make sense. Nothing makes sense.”

Former New York Police Officer Tim Buckley’s family found themselves in that abyss in September OF 2016, when Buckley disappeared and was later found, dead.

One thing Buckley’s family can take solace in five years later is that a man is behind bars for life.

“Justice is a poor substitute for having it not happen, but that is all that we have,” said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor with the 15th Circuit Court.

The Buckley family has that justice thanks to years of effort from Coastal Carolina Shields 2022 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

Horry County Police Detectives Gregory Lent and David Dudley, Myrtle Beach Police Lieutenant Tony Allen and 15th Circuit Assistant Prosecutor Nancy Livesay.

“You can’t help but empathize with the family,” said Det. SGT. David Dudley, with Horry County Police. “At the same time, it was a feeling of joy to be able to do that, knowing the outcome was as good as it was.”

Investigators found Buckley’s gun under floorboaRds in Jonathan Hillary’s bathroom, who was convicted in the homicide case in 2019.

The team also used cell phone pings from the night of Buckley’s disappearance and surveillance video in the case.

“I’m not so much of a helper, as I am a jailer. Luckily for me, the people I lock up help families feel that justice,” said Det. SGT. Greg Lent, with HCPD.

That justice helped bring a little light to the abyss for Tim’s brother, David.

“We had angels on our shoulders, for which we’ll always be grateful.”

Sergeant Dudley said this was his first homicide case after he switched to the department in 2016, and it’s the reason he’s still working homicides today.

Now, he has another form of recognition to show its significance.

