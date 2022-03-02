Submit a Tip
Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers

South Carolina basketball
South Carolina basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69 on Tuesday night.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end

James Reese V scored 13 points and Stevenson had nine points and seven boards for South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC).

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-20, 4-13) with 23 points, and Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams shot under 36% from the field in the first half, with South Carolina leading 30-24. Missouri had nine turnovers and eight made field goals in the opening 20 minutes.

South Carolina heads to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday to conclude the regular season. Missouri returns home for its final game of the regular season as the Tigers host Georgia on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

