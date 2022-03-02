Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
Horry County road closed due to 5 acre fire
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say