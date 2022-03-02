2 convicted of inciting fight at NC assisted living facility
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Two women have been convicted of inciting two female residents at a North Carolina assisted living facility to fight each other in 2019.
The fight was recorded and shared with others.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports one woman pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability.
The other woman pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability.
The pleas were made Monday. A third defendant in the case was acquitted last year.
