2 convicted of inciting fight at NC assisted living facility

(AP) - Two women have been convicted of inciting two female residents at a North Carolina assisted living facility to fight each other in 2019.

The fight was recorded and shared with others.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports one woman pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability.

The other woman pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability.

The pleas were made Monday. A third defendant in the case was acquitted last year.

